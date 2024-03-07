According to the premier, the state law adviser sent correspondence to the attorneys representing the king stating the provincial government is unable to consider payment of invoices for services rendered “unless the services allegedly rendered are described in detail with the appropriate detailed documentation in support of disbursements claimed'.
King Misuzulu's lawyers not yet paid as detailed invoices haven't been provided, says KZN premier
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube responds to complaints about payments for legal services
The KwaZulu-Natal government has accused King Misuzulu's lawyers of failing to comply with invoice requirements after their complaints about allegedly being owed R8.5m in legal fees.
“For the record, his majesty’s attorneys have to date failed or opted not to provide the state law adviser with detailed invoices for scrutiny as required by law,” premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said in response to questions from TimesLIVE.
Sunday Times reported at the weekend the provincial government is yet to settle outstanding legal fees of almost R9m stemming from Misuzulu’s court battles over the throne and related cases.
Misuzulu's lawyers wrote to Dube-Ncube demanding payment within 30 days failing which they threatened legal action.
The king's office expressed concern that this could compromise his right to legal representation.
But the premier said “the office of the premier scrutinised the invoices, which at face value appeared to be substantially above generally accepted attorney and client costs”.
