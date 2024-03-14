The Western Cape was bottom in the safety index (scoring 37.47) as it had the highest reported crimes per 100,000 capita for community-reported serious crimes, property-related crimes and theft of, or from, a vehicle, head of 1st For Women Insurance Seugnette van Wyngaard said.
“However, despite reports of some crimes being high, this does not necessarily mean they are more frequent. The region has a well-established infrastructure for reporting crimes and, as such, higher crime stats could be down to a more supportive reporting culture, which is a positive rather than a negative,” she said.
The survey revealed many women feel ‘unsafe’ or ‘completely unsafe’ in everyday situations in their province.
“This included walking alone at night (98%), driving alone (77%), going out with friends (63%), walking alone during the day (66%) and even being alone at home (54%). Sadly, many respondents had already been victims to a crime (61%) including a house robbery or break-in (32%), cellphone theft (24%), handbag theft (13%), smash and grab (8%), gender-based violence (6%) and hijacking (5%).
“While the Northern Cape and North West exhibit some areas of concern, with high crime figures for specific categories of reported theft of motor vehicles and burglaries, both provinces scored very well in the overall category of ‘feeling safe in the province.’ However, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State showed mixed safety performances across all categories. Gauteng follows closely behind, with most respondents feeling unsafe, especially in the ‘walking alone at night’ category.”
Thirty percent of the women surveyed are considering emigration due to safety concerns. The UK was identified as the most sought-after destination (20%), followed by Canada (18%), Australia (17%), New Zealand (13%), the US (10%) and UAE (6%).
Ten tips to women for staying safe:
Western Cape ranked the least safe province for women while Limpopo is most safe
Reporter
Image: 123rf/ Dirk Ercken
The Western Cape is ranked the least safe province for women followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, while Limpopo is considered the safest province to live in, followed by Mpumalanga and North West.
This is according to a survey of 6,500 women by 1st For Women insurance, matched with reported crime statistics per 100,000 capita for murders, sexual offences and rape, assaults with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, carjackings, robberies at residential premises, property-related crimes, burglaries and vehicle theft.
The survey highlights perceptions of safety while doing various everyday actions, such as walking alone during the day or night, driving alone, being at home alone, going out with friends and also experiences of being a victim of crime.
It found only 3.6% of South African women feel safe in the province they live.
“Of those surveyed, Limpopo had the lowest number of females who felt ‘unsafe’ or ‘completely unsafe’, as well as who had been a victim of a crime, aligning with the findings from the most recent Victims of Crime Survey [by Stats SA]. When considering crime reports, it also indexed best for lowest community-reported serious crimes, murders, assaults, property-related crimes (including burglaries) and theft of motor vehicles or motorcycles.”
East London, Mthatha flagged as crime hotspots
The Western Cape was bottom in the safety index (scoring 37.47) as it had the highest reported crimes per 100,000 capita for community-reported serious crimes, property-related crimes and theft of, or from, a vehicle, head of 1st For Women Insurance Seugnette van Wyngaard said.
“However, despite reports of some crimes being high, this does not necessarily mean they are more frequent. The region has a well-established infrastructure for reporting crimes and, as such, higher crime stats could be down to a more supportive reporting culture, which is a positive rather than a negative,” she said.
The survey revealed many women feel ‘unsafe’ or ‘completely unsafe’ in everyday situations in their province.
“This included walking alone at night (98%), driving alone (77%), going out with friends (63%), walking alone during the day (66%) and even being alone at home (54%). Sadly, many respondents had already been victims to a crime (61%) including a house robbery or break-in (32%), cellphone theft (24%), handbag theft (13%), smash and grab (8%), gender-based violence (6%) and hijacking (5%).
“While the Northern Cape and North West exhibit some areas of concern, with high crime figures for specific categories of reported theft of motor vehicles and burglaries, both provinces scored very well in the overall category of ‘feeling safe in the province.’ However, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State showed mixed safety performances across all categories. Gauteng follows closely behind, with most respondents feeling unsafe, especially in the ‘walking alone at night’ category.”
Thirty percent of the women surveyed are considering emigration due to safety concerns. The UK was identified as the most sought-after destination (20%), followed by Canada (18%), Australia (17%), New Zealand (13%), the US (10%) and UAE (6%).
Ten tips to women for staying safe:
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos