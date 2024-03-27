News

Ex-ANC regional chair Mkolo’s appeal bid turned down

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 27 March 2024

A former Dr WB Rubusana ANC regional chair has lost yet another court bid after an application for leave to appeal was dismissed on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liema's S'ya Mosha journey – BBMzansi
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack