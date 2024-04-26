News

Bigger, better East London Show will have something for everyone

By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 26 April 2024

The annual East London Show is set to draw thousands of visitors to the Gonubie Farmer’s Hall from this weekend...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
S-PRESSO | "KICK START YOUR LIFE" | Suzuki