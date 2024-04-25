South African winters might be far milder than Europe's, but the cooler temperatures, longer nights and, in some parts, increased rainfall means our taste buds call for a vastly different array of flavours. Fresh salads, burgers on the braai and fruit platters no longer cut it when the temperature drops.
Five flavours to help you spice up your kitchen this winter
Just like a seasonal wardrobe, incorporate some of these trends to transition your taste buds to winter 2024
Image: Supplied
South African winters might be far milder than Europe's, but the cooler temperatures, longer nights and, in some parts, increased rainfall means our taste buds call for a vastly different array of flavours. Fresh salads, burgers on the braai and fruit platters no longer cut it when the temperature drops.
Adi Meintjes, co-founder of Banhoek Chilli Oil, offers a round-up of a few winter flavour trends to inspire culinary endeavours in the months to come:
COMFORTING SPICES
Whether it’s morning oats or evening hot chocolate, consider a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg to bring warmth and comfort to old favourites. Ginger and cardamom also feature more prominently in winter dishes. Look out for the Babylonstoren Spicy Citrus Hot Chocolate, which is only on offer in the winter months. With cinnamon and chilli this is bound to bring warmth on the coldest nights.
RICH UMAMI
The Japanese word “umami” directly translates to the “savoury deliciousness” and can be found in items such as mushrooms, miso, soy sauce and aged cheeses. These items can add richness and complexity to winter meals, satisfying the craving for hearty, savoury dishes.
EARTHY ROOTS
Root vegetables like carrots, parsnips, beetroot and sweet potatoes are abundant in winter and offer earthy sweetness and substantial texture to soups and stews. A collection of all of the above chopped and slow roasted results in a sweet and rich flavour profile complimentary to any dish.
GLOBAL INSPIRATION
Winter is a time for exploring flavours from around the world, such as warm curries, hearty stews or spicy chillies, as we seek to broaden culinary horizons and escape the winter chill through our taste buds. Add heat to your next dish with the award-winning Banhoek Chilli Oil, handmade in small batches using the finest Overberg-farmed canola oil and Bird's Eye chillies. This oil aims to add heat without altering the flavour profile of the dish, making it the perfect accompaniment.
WINTER INDULGENCE
There will always be room for indulgence during the winter months. Look out for old favourites like rich chocolate cakes, creamy custards and warm fruit crumbles to satisfy sweet cravings.
