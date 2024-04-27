Voting never gets old for veteran citizens
Despite challenges, men who participated in first election still have faith in democracy
When Zingisile Mhlanga queued outside a voting station in East London on April 27 1994 and placed an X next to the ANC he was voting for equality and equal pay in work places...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.