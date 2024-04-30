Youth centres among big plans to curb teenage pregnancies in Gauteng

In a bid to tackle the province's skyrocketing teenage pregnancies and abortions, Gauteng's health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Tuesday said her department was planning on establishing purpose-built youth centres across the province which will provide dedicated health services and information solely for the youth.

These centres, which will be equipped with the necessary facilities to address the health and educational needs of young people, will play a crucial role in the long-term success of preventing teenage pregnancy.

“By investing in these centres, we ensure that our interventions are not only impactful but also sustainable. These centres will serve as safe havens for young people seeking guidance and services, ensuring that our efforts are deeply rooted in the communities we aim to serve. The creation of these centres is part of our strategic plan to make health service more approachable and relevant to the needs of our youth,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

This was one of the options tabled as Nkomo-Ralehoko and other stakeholders met in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday to discuss the scourge of teen pregnancy in the province.