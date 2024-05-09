Hope fading for victims still trapped under collapsed George building
Hope was slowly diminishing in George as the rescue operation entered its third day at the site where a building collapsed in Victoria Street...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.