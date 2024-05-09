News

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of Dingaan 'The Rose of Soweto' Thobela

By TimesLive - 09 May 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The funeral service of former boxing world champion and darling of South African sports fans Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela is being held on Thursday at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Thobela died last Monday at the age of 57 after falling ill. He will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery.

Childhood friend Eddie Mutungutungu confirmed the former world champion was found dead after several unsuccessful attempts to contact him.

Boxing fraternity pays tribute to ‘great, humble’ Dingaan Thobela

Dozens of prominent boxing figures, celebrities from the music and sporting industry, and politicians paid a fitting farewell to departed champion ...
Sport
23 hours ago
