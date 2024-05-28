Authorities give in to demands after violent taxi blockade
Seized firearms returned as Mthatha descends into chaos with voting, business and schooling disrupted
Police had confiscated almost 50 firearms. Most were seized from guards and taxi owners at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha where they were protecting Border Alliance Taxi Association (Bata) taxi bosses wounded when their convoy was ambushed between Nqanqarhu and Tsolo on Wednesday.The guards had previously been stationed at Maclear Hospital, but moved with the patients to Mthatha...
