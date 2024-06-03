News

WATCH | This robot likes to make fun of humans

By Reuters - 03 June 2024

Humanoid robot Captcha answered questions and teased attendees at an artificial intelligence summit in Geneva.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...