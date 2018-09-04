The world’s deadliest listeria outbreak is over‚ health minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Monday.

There have been no new cases of the ST6 strain of listeria since June.

The outbreak led to more than 203 deaths in SA.

The vast majority were caused by the ST6 strain of listeria‚ which was found in Tiger Brands Polokwane’s processed meat factory.

“Nobody‚ whether in government or in the private sector‚ can say how it up ended in the factory,” Motsoaledi told a press conference in Johannesburg.

“Tiger Brands has done every inspection and nobody has pinpointed how this listeria got in the [factory] this way‚” he said.

Every factory in SA that makes processed meat‚ a total of 157‚ has been inspected by WHO health inspectors and environmental health inspectors.

Samples of food and samples taken from factory machines and surfaces were tested.

Not a single factory‚ except Tiger Brands‚ had the ST6 strain of listeria that caused the outbreak.