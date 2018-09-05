Tete over the moon for his spanking new Merc

Two-time boxing world champion Zolani Tete recieved a brand new Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG on Wednesday morning.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) and Laureus Sport for Good Foundation hosted the seventh and last breakfast series in East London with the main theme being boxing at the MBSA plant.

The event attended by several people from the sporting fraternity and Tete was accompanied by his family and manager Mla Tengimfene.

An emotional Tete said: "Firstly I would like to thank my parents, today I will drive this car because of what they taught me in life.

"I also want to thank Mercedes-Benz, it is a dream come true. I used to see people driving nice cars. I did not know this day would come true."