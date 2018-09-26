'Moyane reassigned Sars internal corruption detectives to checking sick notes'

A senior manager at the South African Revenue Service has described how a unit responsible for internal investigations into large-scale corruption within the institution was reduced to probing fraudulent sick notes and travel claims.

Witness X‚ whose identity cannot be revealed due to the nature of her job and close proximity to criminal investigations‚ described how the internal investigations component of the anti-corruption unit in Sars was broken down under now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s new organisational model.

The witness was testifying at Judge Robert Nugent’s commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars on Wednesday.

She said months after Moyane took over in 2014‚ emails were sent to managers of anti-corruption units saying changes would be made under a new operating model. Her unit was renamed and onwards reported to different people.