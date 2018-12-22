Business

Buyer’s-market days numbered

Sellers will soon regain the higher ground says real estate developer

By Ted Keenan - 22 December 2018

It costs 30% more to build a house than to buy one, yet it is still a buyer’s market.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X