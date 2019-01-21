Not all franchises cost millions of rands
Doing one’s homework and contacting franchise associations are essential
Getting into top franchises costs millions, but there are excellent opportunities further down the affordability ladder, says Grant Wheatley, whose company Baobab owns 13 KFC restaurants in the Eastern Cape, and is moving the brand into southern Africa.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.