Not all franchises cost millions of rands

Doing one’s homework and contacting franchise associations are essential

21 January 2019

Getting into top franchises costs millions, but there are excellent opportunities further down the affordability ladder, says Grant Wheatley, whose company Baobab owns 13 KFC restaurants in the Eastern Cape, and is moving the brand into southern Africa.

