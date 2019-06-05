WATCH | Twitter divided over Shell's R500,000 donation to Nkosikho Mbele's charity of choice
South Africans are divided over Shell's R500,000 donation to employee Nkosikho Mbele's charity of choice, following his gesture of offering to top up a customer's petrol tank.
The announcement was made by Shell's chairperson Hloniphizwe Mtolo, who said the company was following suit after members of the public donated more than R500,000 to Mbele through a BackaBuddy crowd-funding initiative.
Some have accused the company of being out of touch with the realities of its employees and "shining on Mbele's shine" for publicity, while others praised Shell for its generosity.
Hi @Shell...— Aunt Lili (@anelisa_tuswa) June 4, 2019
Can you guys invest that R500k or give him shares at your company worth the same amount?#NkosikhoMbele has done his charitable work already. Don't force him to pick a charity, also... Allow him to decide how much he wants to donate n if he wants to https://t.co/ecMBCDkgfm
How do you use someone’s name to donate to charity when they don’t even have a decent home to live in? @Shell The disrespect. #NkosikhoMbele— Karabo Mokgoko ? (@Karabo_Mokgoko) June 4, 2019
I miss the elections yaz. Politicians would be all over this #NkosikhoMbele issue supporting and protecting him against the bs he’s getting from Shell and Backabuddy.— uNdlunkulu Xoli ? (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) June 4, 2019
Shell must make Nkosikho Mbele their brand ambassador & take him through Brand Management & Customer Care courses. His R100 brought the shell brand into unprecedented spotlight. It must not end with crowd funding. Shell must invest in their human capital.#NkosikhoMbele pic.twitter.com/pr8CyPgW3G— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) June 2, 2019