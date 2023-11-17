LISTEN | Many firsts in SA's automotive industry

Johann Evertse is the retired executive director human resources and a member of the board of directors, Mercedes-Benz SA, a position he held for many years.
“I have revived my academic career and am currently enrolled as a PhD student at Rhodes University.
"I'm exploring broader collective bargaining in the SA automotive industry as a strategic contribution to the sustainability of the industry," he said.
He was born on a farm in the Jansenville district of the Eastern Cape in 1954.
He has an MBA from Stellenbosch University's Business School, an MSc in metallurgy from Michigan State University, USA, and a BSc with majors in physics and maths from UWC.
Johann has served in several public organisations including universities, business chambers and professional organisations, as well as a few others in the field of his passion, which is community development.
Among them are the SA University Councils Chairpersons Forum, University of Fort Hare Council (as chair and vic-chair), UCT's faculty of engineering advisory board, and Border-Kei Chamber of Business (as president and VP).
“My career with MBSA spanned many decades since joining what was then Car Distributors Assembly (CDA) in September 1984 as chief metallurgist. CDA became MBSA.
"This was the first time this position was occupied by a South African.”
The trend of firsts continued throughout his career, as each of the positions he occupied marked the first held by a black South African.
Under his leadership, the company became the benchmark for their internationally acclaimed HIV/AIDS programme, which won several national and international awards.
He is proud of the role he played in transforming the company's environment from one characterised by strikes and shop-floor conflict to a global automotive company known for benchmark industrial relations practices and world-class productivity.
In labour negotiations in the wider sector, he contributed significantly, chairing the Automobile Manufacturers Executive Organisation and leading employers in national bargaining forum negotiations.
Upon retirement, recognising his wealth of knowledge and expertise not only at MBSA but the SA automotive industry, Daimler AG asked him to remain with the company, as a “senior expert”, serving in an advisory capacity and ensuring his wealth of knowledge and expertise is not lost to the organisation.
Far from hanging up his boots, Johann founded a consulting services company called Dominion, which specialises in business re-engineering, executive development and coaching, labour relations and negotiations.
“The proceeds of this venture are earmarked to fund a high school bursary programme in collaboration with a local technical high school enabling consistently performing students from financially challenged backgrounds to achieve a technical qualification as a springboard to a technical career.”
