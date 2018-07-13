LISTEN | BCM residents’ water woes fall on deaf ears

It’s been near a month since Buffalo City Metro ratepayer Raymond Pieterse reported a leaking water meter at the driveway outside his Buffalo Flats home, and nothing has happened.

Pieterse said he reported the leaking meter immediately he noticed the water seeping out.

He both feared having to pay for the water spilling into Andries Crescent and was upset at the wastage of the precious resource on his doorstep.

“There’s no follow-up from the municipality and it has been nearly a month now. I’m concerned about what the water bill is going to be and who is going to cover these costs.

“I have been calling them every second day, but seemingly there is no recall of my reports and I have to start from the beginning every time I call, only to be told the water department is on its way. To date they are still on their way.

“What frustrates me the most is that none of the officials I speak to ever even want to give you their names, nor do they take my contact number to liaise with me and I end up talking to different people every time I call.”