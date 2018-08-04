Grieving wife tells of Brett’s love

The wife of slain East London businessman Brett Pope, who was gunned down by two robbers on Wednesday, said he was a man who loved and respected others.

“No matter what was happening, my husband had a tremendous ability to love.

“He just did not deserve this,” said his wife Cheryl Pope.

Brett, of Sanan’s Supermarket, and Prism Products manager JJ Kobus Fourie, who were both killed, were victims of a rising wave of armed robberies in the province.

They were shot on the corner of the Mdantsane Access and Robbie de Lange roads by thugs who made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Describing her husband as “one in a million”, a devastated Pope said she would “take things one day at a time”.

The couple were married for 26 years and had two children, Rebecca, 23, who is completing her studies in the US and flew home Friday, and Jordan, 21, a BCom student at the University of Free State.

Speaking from Sanan’s Supermarket on Friday, an emotional Pope said: “He [Brett] always helped others. His greatest quality was how he made other people happy.