Residents march again for Kamva justice

By Mamela Ndamase - 06 August 2018
Mdantsane residents march to the police station in support for Kamva
Image: Mamela Ndamase

A second march calling for #JusticeForKamva was held in Mdantsane on Monday, this time to the Mdantsane police station in NU1 where residents demanded answers from station commander Brigadier Clive Nkopo.

The march comes after hundreds of Mdantsane residents on Saturday marched to the home of two of three women accused of stripping naked a 21-year-old Kamva Dala last week Monday.

Dala was taken a video of and the video circulated on social media. The three accused have since fled Mdantsane.

