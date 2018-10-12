EL zoo cops flak as worry grows over animals’ plight
As public outrage against the East London zoo grew with news of 35-year-old bear, Jenny’s euthanisation on Wednesday, so has AlgoaFM DJ Daron Mann and Ukraine- based bear expert, Lionel de Lange’s concerns about the remaining animals. Mann has now brought the condition of remaining bear, Gina, who lived in the pit enclosure with mother, Jenny for more than 30 years into the spotlight.
