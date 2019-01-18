BCM’s cleanup gathers steam
Settlers Way, beachfront to benefit from three-year Call-2-Action deal
The Buffalo City Metro cleaning initiative that has kept the East London Settlers Way and and the beachfront clean, has been renewed by three years as the metro and the Border Kei Chamber of Business (BKCOB) attempt to attract tourists to the city.
