OPINION | Fathers of initiates cannot be pushed aside

With the advent of the winter season the reports about deaths of initiates in the Eastern Cape were inevitable.

Of course the notion that these deaths, sad as they are, is widespread is not entirely correct. The Eastern Cape is a vast province, second only to the Northern Cape in terms of geographic area, and the deaths mostly occur in the Pondoland area.

Of the 14 initiate deaths in the Eastern Cape since June 2 when the traditional initiation season started, 10 have been in the OR Tambo district, mostly in the Mpondoland in Nyandeni, two were in Mbizana in Alfred Nzo, one in Ngcobo in the Chris Hani district and one in Mdantsane in Buffalo City.

The point is, most of the time initiates in places such as Port Elizabeth, Peddie, Grahamstown, King William’s Town and Butterworth go to initiation school and return home without deaths or amputations being reported. So what is going on?

We all know that the provincial government, the House of Traditional Leaders and the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs have multipronged initiatives to combat this crisis. Kudos to them.

They have a monitoring team and vehicles that patrol the affected areas.