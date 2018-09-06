OPINION | Varsities must put full stop to impunity

This was of course embarrassing to citizens of the university

It was even funnier than watching British Prime Minister Theresa May recently attempt a Mr Bean-like dance routine on African soil. Up there in the north at one of our institutions of higher learning, students in an examination room exploded with rage because the test they sat down to write in the Philosophy of Education was “too difficult”.

