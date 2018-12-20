ANALYSIS | Was it stupid to ban Chicken Licken ad?
Banning the TV ad - an 'absolutely stupid' move - compounds the problem the regulator is trying to solve, say experts
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.