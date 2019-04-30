Why every young person’s vote can count

Frantz Fanon writes: “Each generation must discover its mission, fulfil it or betray it, in relative opacity.”

As we move closer to May 8 general elections, the sight of cupboards filled with essential groceries is a sight that still eludes many South African families.

The high rate of unemployment and low economic growth as a result of macro- economic failure, in reality translates to millions of South Africans sleeping with groaning stomachs.

In every busy intersection throughout the province one is likely to lock eyes with a man carrying a placard offering his readily available labour.

As our mothers in the northern half of the province spend a countless number of days negotiating with winter chills when they are not seeking refuge from the sweltering sun, in order to find transport to trade their metals in the neighbouring KwaZulu-Natal.