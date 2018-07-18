EC choir fifth best in world

The Stirling Chamber Choir walked away with gold after scoring 87.38% at the prestigious 10th World Choir Games in Tshwane last week and clinching overall fifth place.

Stirling’s 30-member chamber choir, mainly made up of high school pupils, triumphed over fellow South African youth choirs namely the NCA North West Youth choir, UP youth Choir from the University of Pretoria and the KwaZulu-Natal Youth Choir, making them the best South African choir in the mixed youth choir category.

Conducted by Leoni Armour Johl, the choir was accompanied by local music guru Jacques du Plessis, who added his skills to their repertoire.

“We were up against very strong choirs from around the world who have competed in previous international competitions and have a long-standing existence and tradition of choral singing,” said Johl.

“We are a new choir of only four years, and one of the smallest, so it is quite amazing to be up there with the top.”