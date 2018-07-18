Ntsiki Mazwai shades ‘money making’ Mandela legacy

Ntsiki Mazwai once again caused a heated debate on social media after labelling the legacy of former president Nelson Mandela a money making scheme and a "bunch of elitist bullsh*t".

The musician has often spoken out about Mandela's legacy and again warmed her Twitter fingers on the issue during celebrations honouring the statesman's 100th birthday.

While events were held around the world to honour Tata‚ Ntsiki shared her thoughts on the euphoria.

"This money making scheme called the Mandela legacy...bunch of elitist bullsh*t qha‚" she wrote.

She added that he was not the only man to fight the apartheid system and said his contribution was overhyped. She also said that "you cannot celebrate Nelson Mandela without acknowledging Winnie Mandela."

"Nelson Mandela's contribution to the struggle is over inflated...there were many trees in the forest‚" she wrote.

In fact‚ Ntsiki told fans that she would spend her 67 minutes to remember Mandela by celebrating his ex-wife.