ANC calls for SA to leave ICC increase

SOUTH Africa will pull out of the International Criminal Court (ICC) if resolutions by some provinces get the nod at the ANC’s national general council in Johannesburg later this week.

The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Free State all took the resolution during their provincial general councils at the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal secretary Sihle Zikalala confirmed to the Daily Dispatch that some of the province’s resolutions included the withdrawal of South Africa from the ICC. This affirmed the view held by the party that the ICC was no longer serving the purposes it was intended for.

Earlier this year, Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir flew out of the country despite the Pretoria High Court granting an order preventing him from doing so. The South African government came under fire for allowing him to leave as he is wanted in connection with war crimes and genocide in Darfur that saw thousands of people killed.

Eastern Cape ANC spokesman Mlibo Qoboshiyane confirmed the province’s resolution.

“The matter was tabled to the plenary and the delegates resolved that the NGC shall have to discuss the matter and further mandate its government to serve a notice of withdrawal from the ICC African Union should speedily consider setting up its African Criminal Court of Justice mechanisms informed by prevailing circumstances within the continent.

“ further noted that Sudanese president was not the guest of the state/republic but was invited by AU, which then meant that an immunity revocation clause was operational.”

Western Cape chairman Marius Fransman said the province would call for the AU to start its own independent criminal court.

“We have taken a resolution saying we must get out of the ICC … we are going to call for a reconfiguration of mechanisms that all countries in the United Nations be compliant with the ICC,” Fransman said.

Another resolution that is likely to set tongues wagging is the abolition of provinces.

Zikalala said: “We are also calling for the abolishment of the provinces in 10 years’ time. We are saying we must have regional cities such as metros and districts.”

The Eastern Cape, which called for the reduction of the number of provinces in the 2012 national policy conference, is still of that view.

At the time of the national policy conference, there was a view that the Western Cape be merged with the Eastern Cape to form one province.

“We reaffirmed an earlier decision taken already for a presidential review process, which is already with the presidency.

“The commission was of the view that the province’s current makeup be reviewed with an aim of reducing the number,” Qoboshiyane said.

Fransman said the Western Cape's view was that the number of provinces should be reduced from nine to five.