Eastern Cape DG denies public protector’s report

Eastern Cape director-general Marion Mbina-Mthembu, named in public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the Nelson Mandela funeral funds scandal, has again denied she is to blame for the diversion and misappropriation of R300-million meant for social infrastructure in 2013.

The denial was contained in a letter tabled in the legislature yesterday with the portfolio committee on the office of the premier (OTP), in which Mbina-Mthembu tears into Mkhwebane’s findings against her.

