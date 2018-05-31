DA retains three wards in municipal by-elections
The DA retained three wards in municipal by-elections on Tuesday‚ but lost support in two of the wards which are in the Western Cape.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.