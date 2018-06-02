Tearful Trollip clears air after Troon apologises
Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Lawrence Troon yesterday apologised to DA Mayor Athol Trollip and unconditionally withdrew defamatory allegations of racism, cruelty and exploitation he made against him. Trollip immediately withdrew his R5-million defamation claim against Troon following the apology.
