Zuma, MK Party seek extension to file in IEC's ConCourt application

The law firm said it had been able to make contact with its clients and counsel only on Wednesday morning.

“The legal representatives were unfortunately engaged in other matters, and with the elections around the corner, the clients were spread out across the country campaigning for votes. It therefore seems like we will only be able to consult and receive instructions over the coming weekend,” the letter read.

The lawyers said that without the reasons from the Electoral Court for its order of April 9, the matter was far from being ripe for hearing or proper adjudication.

“In the present circumstances it is practically impossible to comply with the directive to furnish any meaningful answering affidavit(s) in the next 24 hours or so.

“We are therefore instructed to make this humble request, as we hereby do, to be granted an extension until close of business on Tuesday 30 April 2024,” Zungu Incorporated said.