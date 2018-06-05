Faku fraud charges dropped
Ex-Buffalo City mayor set free in the R15.6m case
Former Buffalo City Metro mayor Zukisa Faku walked free yesterday when fraud and corruption charges involving millions against her and eight others were struck off the roll by an East London magistrate who refused to grant yet another postponement.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.