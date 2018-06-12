EFF elects leaders for five EC regions

As the Economic Freedom Fighters gears up for its fifth anniversary celebrations to be held at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on July 28, five of its eight regions in the province elected new regional leaders during the weekend. These were Buffalo City Metro (BCM), Chris Hani, OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo and Nelson Mandela regions.

