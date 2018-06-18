Mabuza vouches for PEC’s legitimacy at rally

ANC deputy president David Mabuza yesterday emphasised the legitimacy of the Oscar Mabuyane-led ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) amid imminent legal challenges by disgruntled party members.

Mabuza was speaking at Chris Hani region’s Thuma Mina ANC volunteer mini rally in Lady Frere yesterday morning.

“My message today is not long. It’s to say that in the Eastern Cape there were some problems, but now you have a PEC that is legitimate,” he said to loud applause.

Mabuza said the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has officially endorsed the Mabuyane-led PEC.

“This is the PEC that will look into ANC issues in this province. The message we are giving them is that we want a unified ANC in the Eastern Cape.

“Stop this thing of fighting in ANC meetings. Today I went to some churches to apologise for what was happening in North West and other places,” Mabuza said.

He said ANC members and leaders should extend an olive branch to all ANC members who were disgruntled.

“Before the Nasrec conference, you called me Mr Unity, I am still Mr Unity. All those that are still dissatisfied, please reach out to them,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mabuza visited the Nonzwakazi Methodist Church in Komani where he promised to open a foundation for donations in the name of the church for community outreach programmes as part of the Thuma Mina programme.

He began the day by laying a wreath at the church’s memorial site, honouring 11 ANC activists who were gunned down in 1985 while convening a meeting.

“I am requesting the church opens a foundation as from today to assist in all community needs,” Mabuza said.

He said he will set aside a day with the local mayor to pave the direction on how funding for the foundation will be sourced.

“I will get business people from Johannesburg who have money to donate, and come here with them to donate the funds to the foundation.

“I would like to get about 10 of them, and for each to donate R100000,” Mabuza said to loud applause from the congregants.

Mabuza also visited the Church of God Saints of Christ and later addressed a mini rally at AG Zaza branch in Lady Frere. — siphem@dispatch.co.za