An ANC member of parliament has been shot dead in Johannesburg.

The victim's identity has not been released by the police as yet.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters has confirmed that he was a MP.

It is understood that his family have been contacted.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Kay Makhubela said a manhunt has been launched for two men believed to be responsible for the murder.

“Police have launched a search for two suspects believed to be responsible for the murder of a 40-year-old male victim in Roodepoort‚ Johannesburg west. The incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday evening‚ 19 June 2018‚ at about 19h30‚" he said in a statement.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was with another person in a vehicle parked in Carbon Street‚ Lindhaven‚ when two suspects allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire‚ fatally wounding the deceased‚ while his companion managed to escape uninjured.

“The suspects then reportedly made off in a Ford Fiesta‚ dark in colour‚ with unknown registration.

“The motive is unknown‚ and the police investigations is under way‚” said Makhubela.

Police are appealing to members of the public to assist with information towards identifying the suspects.

Political observers have begun commenting on the murder‚ with one stating: "We got to stop the war of political killings . . . goodnight honorable comrade (name removed) incumbent member of parliament".

