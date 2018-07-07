Politics

Great Kei in dire straits with budget

Amount won’t cover municipal salaries, let alone services

By Mpumzi Zuzile - 07 July 2018

The troubled Great Kei Municipality only has enough cash to run its business for this month.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

R200 000 reward offered after cash heist in Hammanskraal
Police search for missing young woman
X