Mnquma municipality mayor ‘on the ropes’

Mnquma Local Municipality Mayor Ndyebo Skelenge’s days in the troubled municipality’s council, are numbered.This after Skelenge failed to pitch up for an extraordinary council meeting today, which saw two members of his troika being forced to tender resignations.

Speaker Zibuthe Mnqwazi and Chief Whip Zakhele Mkhiva resigned from the council and were replaced by Thobeka Bhikitsha as Speaker and Nomfusi Ntshona and the new Chief Whip.DispatchLIVE understands that Skelenge will officially hear his fate on Thursday when the council reconvenes.

On Thursday, Skelenge is expected to be given a notice for intention to suspend him and eventually oust him from the hot seat.DispatchLIVE has learnt that Sithembele Ncethezo will replace Skelenge as the new mayor.

Attempts to get comments from Skelenge were not successful at the time of writing.Speaking with DispatchLIVE ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayithobi

said that Skelenge was at large and running away from the ANC.“We are going to hunt him down; he is running amok all over the show.

He is a fugitive from deployment processes. We have been in consultation with Amathole regional leadership, so this is a decision by the REC and the PEC,” Ngcukayithobi said.Skelenge is among councillors that were found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute by the ANC PEC; however others have appealed the decision.

“There are some of them that wrote letter of explanation and others that appealed. We must respect those things because the provincial disciplinary committee is not the last platform,” he said.PEC and REC members including Weziwe Tikana, Sindiswa Gomba and Amathole district secretary Teris Ntuthu and Treasurer Onke Mgunculu were overseeing the ANC caucus during the council meeting.