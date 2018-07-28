Politics

WATCH | Malema warns members at EFF's 5th anniversary

By Simthandile Ford - 28 July 2018

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema came out guns blazing, warning members to contest  for leadership “within the party rules” at the party’s fifth anniversary.

Malema was speaking at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane , East London, where the party’s members and supporters filled the stadium to capacity. 

“I want to commend the top officials for the way they have conducted themselves. As we aproach the national assembly and provinces get ready to hold provincial assemblies, we don’t want to see madness we want to see robust contestation that is within the rules,” said Malema. 

The party, which was formed launched five years ago in Marikana, now has over 800 public representatives. It is due to elect new leadership next year, an event that is seen as a second test of the stability for  the five-year old party.

Malema defended the position to expell some of the EFF's public representatives saying the party only survived because of discipline. 

“Those people  who wanted to highjack the EFF… we expelled them. Look at them, they moved from smoking nyaope to smoking whoonga.”

