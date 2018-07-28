Hundreds gather to celebrate EFF in Mdantsane

Hundreds of EFF supporters have started to arrive at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane for the party's 5th birthday celebrations.

EFF members and supporters started arriving at the stadium as early as 5am waiting in long queues for the stadium to open.

Nomvuzo Ntonjeni, 61, from Unit 1 in Mdantsane says she has been standing in the queues since 6am to access the stadium so that she could celebrate the party she now calls her political home .

" We woke up early to make sure that were get the best area at the stadium and see all the proceedings," said Tonjeni.

Some party members and supporters have found their seats and are singing jubilantly at the stadium, while waiting for the official celebrations to start.