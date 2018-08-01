Malema says stage shooting was a 'simulation'
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the “firearm” he was seen discharging onstage in East London at the weekend was not a real gun.
“It’s not a firearm and no real bullets were shot. It was a simulation‚ part of our entire act of celebrating the 5th anniversary‚” Malema told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.
He said the “simulation” coincided with the singing of struggle songs and fireworks.
Widely circulated video footage showed Malema carrying what appeared to be a rifle‚ pointing it skywards and firing several “shots” while members of the EFF chanted songs at a rally in Sisa Dukashe stadium for the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the weekend.
Civil rights group Afriforum said they would lay criminal charges against Malema on Wednesday for allegedly discharging a “firearm”.
“We will be laying a charge against Malema at Lyttelton police station in Centurion at 1pm for having an illegal firearm and ammunition‚” said Afriforum spokesperson Ian Cameron.
“He caused danger to the people. It’s definitely an assault rifle. It’s very difficult to get its licence in South Africa.”
Asked what he thought about charges being laid against him‚ Malema said: “Let them be my guests”.
eNCA reporter Samkele Maseko ignited a fierce debate on Twitter when he asked Malema on the platform whether his antics with the alleged weapon promoted political violence.
@Julius_S_Malema what is this rifle that you were firing at the @EFFSouthAfrica 5th Anniversary at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium during the After Party of Rally. Are you not indirectly promoting political violence ? #Politicalkillings #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/YLoRvuUxiu— Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 31, 2018
In a tweet on Wednesday‚ Malema responded: “You are too forward and I thought you will grow with time but you are degeneratin further (sic). Who said it was a rifle?”
You are too forward and I thought you will grow with time but you are degeneratin further. Who said it was a rifle? Wa phapha sies...— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) August 1, 2018
In reaction to the tweet‚ some people said the gun Malema was carrying was not real or was simply a prop.
Others expressed their disappointment and said Malema was wrong to fire shots into the air.
That was a toy gun, part of our fireworks 🎇 activities stop being cry babies .@AdriaanBasson @EFFSouthAfrica @MoafrikaOliver— Obakeng Ramabodu (@jujulabel) August 1, 2018
Aw im dissapointed, I really love my party but this is wrong.— Siphosenkosi Yimba (@siphoyimba) July 31, 2018
And he must respond and explain. What's even more worse is that Mpofu is clapping hands for such an act, he should know better— Siphosenkosi Yimba (@siphoyimba) July 31, 2018
Let's wait and hear what they are going to say. The opposition parties are going to attack him.— Siphosenkosi Yimba (@siphoyimba) July 31, 2018
What rifle? Don’t you know Toys’ r us? Do you have kids? pic.twitter.com/qoLfAoMkWy— K.E.J. Nkabinde (@KEJNkabinde) July 31, 2018
The ANC Youth League in eThekwini criticised Malema in a statement‚ calling his behaviour “unsafe and irresponsible”.
“We therefore call upon law enforcement agencies to investigate this conduct. Even for a morally compromised fellow like Julius Malema‚ such conduct is unacceptable and must be condemned.
“The ANC Youth League is concerned that such a public display of reckless behaviour will undermine the efforts made in fighting violent crime in our society.”
