Malema's firing of 'gun' probed by police

Leader fired shots at Sisa Dukashe Stadium during birthday celebrations

It looked like a gun, sounded like a gun, shot like a gun, but was it a gun? The national police are investigating EFF leader Julius Malema for discharging what appears to be an automatic rifle at the party's fifth birthday celebrations in Mdantsane last Saturday. A video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the EFF leader taking what appears to be a firearm from a security officer before firing it into the sky at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

