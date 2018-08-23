South African politicians and commentators are weighing in on American president Donald Trump’s tweet about this county’s land expropriation.

On Thursday morning‚ Trump tweeted that he was looking into South Africa's land seizures.

"I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. 'South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers' @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews‚" Trump tweeted.

Trump's tweet comes after US think tank‚ the Cato Institute‚ published an editorial calling on his administration to act against South Africa

“What happened to the principle of ask first‚ understand then act responsibly as a leader?” asked former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.