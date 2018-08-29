Politics

‘We stand behind Msimanga’: Maimane

By Aphiwe Deklerk - 29 August 2018
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko / File

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday that his party fully supported Solly Msimanga‚ its embattled Tshwane mayor.

Msimanga will on Thursday face a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC and the EFF.

"We stand firmly and resolutely behind the mayor of Tshwane‚" said Maimane.

He said Msimanga was fighting corruption in Tshwane‚ something he promised he would do as mayor.

Maimane was addressing the media in Johannesburg following an urgent meeting of the DA's Federal Executive.

It followed after‚ in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro earlier in the week‚ the ANC was boosted by the EFF to vote out DA mayor Athol Trolip.

Maimane said the DA would not forward a candidate should Msimanga be removed from his position.

"Come tomorrow‚ we will not be presenting a different candidate‚" said Maimane.

