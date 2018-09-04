"I am in total support of being held accountable and I therefore welcome any investigation into my personal loan transaction. I will fully participate in the parliamentary process led by the ethics committee; a process which I have no doubt will absolve me completely.

"I am also going to present myself to the ANC integrity commission at their earliest convenience in the interest of being held accountable by my own organisation."

Smith said he also made a request to the leadership of the ANC parliamentary caucus that he be allowed to step aside from chairing any parliamentary committee until the ethics committee process is finalised.

In a separate statement‚ ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said he will present Smith's request to the party's caucus political committee scheduled to sit on Wednesday next week.

"Whilst we do not understand the motive behind those who put this story in the public domain‚ we can only suspect that their timing is inspired by the ANC’s position on the expropriation of land without compensation. In recent weeks‚ [Smith] has been on national and international platforms articulating the ANC’s position on the expropriation of land without compensation. We are therefore convinced that he is a target of the organisations who are vehemently opposed to our people getting access to the land that they were dispossessed from by colonial and apartheid oppressors‚" Mthembu said.

Bosasa had secured contracts with several government departments worth over R10bn including the department of correctional services.

Smith had oversight of this department when he chaired the correctional services portfolio committee in 2014‚ as well as through his membership of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and as an alternate member on the justice and correctional services from 2014 to August 2018‚ the DA noted‚ after Sunday's news report had been published.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen asked parliament to investigate the allegations against Smith without delay.