Youth put pressure on Pakati to fire executive members ‘for arrogance’

The ANC youth league in Buffalo City wants mayor Xola Pakati to fire two of his mayoral executive committee members – Xolani Witbooi and Amanda Myute – “for arrogance”. Witbooi is currently serving in Pakati’s executive as special programmes head, while Myute is head of public safety. The Dr WB Rubusana regional chairperson Luvo John made the announcement at a press conference held at the party’s regional offices in Oxford Street on Thursday.

