“Nevertheless‚ there are some areas where I would like him to deal with‚ for example‚ the evidence of Miss Mentor that‚ while she was at the Gupta residence‚ when she got agitated and became loud‚ the former president emerged from one of the rooms and they spoke and he walked her to the car‚ as well as the evidence of Mr Maseko‚ that he got a call from the former president on the afternoon that he was leaving his offices to attend a meeting with Mr Ajay Gupta.

“I have invited the lawyers for the former president and indicated my wish that he could put this in an affidavit‚ that he could put his version in regard to those aspects in an affidavit to assist the commission. So I have extended that invitation to the former president to assist the commission‚ by considering deposing to an affidavit and deal with those two aspects.”

Zuma’s advocate‚ Muzi Sikhakhane‚ had previously stated that Zuma wished to “participate meaningfully” in the inquiry. His lawyers say he “will apply his mind to the invite and shall convey his reply to the Chair of the Commission as soon as he has consulted with his team”.

Speaking to students at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday‚ Zuma told them not to buy into the political talk about the existence of state capture.

“There is no state that is captured‚ the judiciary is not captured‚ Parliament is not captured? So where is the state capture?” he asked.

“Where is the state capture? Why do we just swallow what is given?

“There is no state capture in SA‚ there are people who did things to others‚ but there is no such thing called state capture. Let us not swallow everything that is given to us‚” said Zuma