Land reform failure started with Mandela, says advocate Ngcukaitobi

The democratic government’s mismanagement of land redistribution started with Nelson Mandela, charged activist and advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi. He was speaking during a panel discussion on land, organised by the University of Fort Hare’s law school on Wednesday night. Ngcukaitobi, who often represents the EFF in court, accused Mandela of failing to honour his promise to transfer 30% of all commercial farms to black people during his first five years in office.

